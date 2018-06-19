Teenager, 19, from Northants sexually assaulted on a train

Police are hunting for a man after a woman from Northamptonshire was sexually assaulted on a train travelling between Edinburgh and Newcastle.

British Transport Police would like to speak to the man (pictured) in connection with a sexual assault which took place on the 5.05pm Edinburgh to Newcastle service on Sunday May 20.

The victim, a 19-year-old woman from Northamptonshire, boarded the train at Edinburgh. A man sat next to her and as the train departed he inappropriately touched her.

He also exposed himself and tried to get the victim to touch his genitals and accompany him to the toilets.

Detective Constable Colin Dore from BTP in Newcastle said: “The man left the train at Newcastle after asking the victim to follow him to his house.

“After reviewing CCTV on the train we have identified a person we’d like to speak to about what happened, and I’d urge anyone who knows who he is to contact us.

“The victim has been left extremely distressed following this incident. We take all reports of sexual offences very seriously and we will do all we can to get justice for victims.”

Anyone with information can call BTP on 0800 40 50 40 or text the force on 61016, quoting reference 272 of 18 June . Alternatively, the independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.