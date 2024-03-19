Teenage motorcyclist dies following collision on Northamptonshire country road
A teenage motorcyclist has died after a collision on a Northamptonshire country lane.
The collision happened in Roman Road, near Whilton, shortly before 3.25pm on Monday (March 18).
Police say a collision occurred between the rider of a white Suzuki motorcycle travelling westbound towards Whilton and the driver of a black Ford S-Max car travelling in the opposite direction.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman added: “As a result of the collision, the teenage female rider sadly died.
“Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have dash-cam footage of the collision or of either vehicle travelling along Roman Road prior to the incident.”
Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 24000161413.