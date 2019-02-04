Teenage girls charged for alleged assault on 14-year-old in Daventry

Two teenage girls have been charged with assault after an incident in Daventry.

Two teenage girls have been charged with assault after an incident in Daventry.

The alleged assault happened in Borough Hill on Friday, February 1.

A 13-year-old and a 14-year-old, both from Daventry town, have been bailed to appear at Northampton youth court on February 19.

Because of their age, neither can be named for legal reasons.

Advice has been issued regarding the discussion of the case, especially on social media, as those aged under 18 appearing in youth courts are granted automatic anonymity.

Sgt Sam Dobbs, from the Daventry Neighbourhood Team, said: “I would like to remind people that this alleged assault is now an active case within the criminal justice system.

“This means care must be taken to avoid prejudicing the legal proceedings, for example by publishing or sharing names related to this incident on social media.

“Contempt of court is a serious matter so I would urge everyone to avoid further discussion or speculation in order to allow for a fair judicial process.”