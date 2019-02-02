Teenage girls arrested after 14-year-old is assaulted in Daventry

Two girls, aged 13 and 14, have been arrested in connection with the assault of a teenager in Daventry yesterday.

The assault in Borough Hill happened at 6pm when a 14-year-old girl was thrown to the floor and kicked, causing bruising.

The arrests took place this morning and officers are continuing to provide support to the victim and her family.

Anyone with any information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Information can also be submitted anonymously to Crime stoppers on 0800 555111.