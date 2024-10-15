Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Apple has announced a brand new iPad mini.

The next generation of the super portable tablet is capable of running Apple Intelligence.

It also comes in new colours and has double the storage of previous models.

The handheld device has an 8.3-inch screen for ease of use and will be able to run Apple Intelligence (AI) - the company’s big jump into the world of AI. It is set to release in the UK in just over a week and you can pre-order it already.

The tech giant held an event earlier in the autumn to show off its new range of iPhones - as well as upgrades to AirPods and more. However there was no word on a new iPad mini, until today that is.

What can the new iPad mini do?

The next generation of Apple’s super portable tablet is powered by its A17 Pro chip which is a big leap from the A15 Bionic chip inside the 2021 model. It is also compatible with Apple Intelligence, the easy-to-use personal intelligence system that understands personal context to deliver intelligence that is helpful and relevant while protecting user privacy.

Apple promises that the chip inside the new iPad mini will deliver a huge performance boost for even the most demanding tasks. It also works with the Apple Pencil Pro, which is fantastic news for the more artistically inclined.

Apple has announced a new iPad mini - and it runs AI! Photo: Apple | Apple

“There is no other device in the world like iPad mini, beloved for its combination of powerful performance and versatility in our most ultraportable design. iPad mini appeals to a wide range of users and has been built for Apple Intelligence, delivering intelligent new features that are powerful, personal, and private,” said Bob Borchers, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing.

“With the powerful A17 Pro chip, faster connectivity, and support for Apple Pencil Pro, the new iPad mini delivers the full iPad experience in our most portable design at an incredible value.”

Okay, but what are the specs?

So, it comes with the A17 Pro chip - which is why it can handle Apple Intelligence. But more importantly you are probably wondering how big the screen is - well it is a tidy 8.3-inches.

A bit more than an iPhone, but less than a regular iPad. It also is available with 128GB of storage - double previous mini generations.

The new iPad mini also features a 12MP wide back camera that delivers gorgeous photos and comes with Smart HDR 4. It will run on iPadOS 18 out of the box.

What colours is it available in?

The iPad mini is available in four gorgeous finishes, including a new blue and purple. The full range of colours is:

starlight

space grey

blue

purple

How much will it cost - and when is it available?

The brand new iPad mini will launch in just over a week on Wednesday October 23. It will be available online via Apple’s website. It will also appear on shelves in Apple Store locations and Apple Authorised Resellers from the launch date.

The new iPad mini starts at £499 for the Wi-Fi model, and £649 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model. It comes with 128GB of storage as standard — double the storage of the previous generation, but for those who need extra space it is also available in 256GB and 512GB configurations.

Can you pre-order the new iPad mini?

Customers can pre-order the new iPad mini starting today, October 15, on apple.com/store . It will ship on or around the launch date.

What do you think of the new iPad mini? Are you tempted to get it to try out Apple Intelligence, without having to upgrade your phone? Share your thoughts by email: [email protected] .