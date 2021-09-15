Tantalise your taste buds with array of artisan food stalls at Daventry Farmers' Market
Mouth-watering food to tantalise your taste buds will be on sale in Daventry this weekend.
Wednesday, 15th September 2021, 11:28 am
Updated
Wednesday, 15th September 2021, 11:31 am
Daventry Farmers' Market takes place in the town centre on Saturday from 10am to 3pm.
Market-goers are invited to try yummy hot food to buy on the day too.
It's being hosted by Daventry Town Council and will feature goodies including cheeses, cured meats, olives, pesto, oils, fish, pies, bread, ciders, beers, sweets, cookware and cakes,
Find out more about the event on Facebook www.facebook.com/events/1212493439236531