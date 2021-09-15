Tantalise your taste buds with array of artisan food stalls at Daventry Farmers' Market

The last farmers' market was a great success.

Daventry Farmers' Market takes place in the town centre on Saturday from 10am to 3pm.

Market-goers are invited to try yummy hot food to buy on the day too.

It's being hosted by Daventry Town Council and will feature goodies including cheeses, cured meats, olives, pesto, oils, fish, pies, bread, ciders, beers, sweets, cookware and cakes,

Visitors enjoy the last market