The windows, which commemorate service in India and the First Boer War in the late nineteenth century, have been restored by the Saint Sepulchre’s Restoration Trust after a considerable fund-raising effort, with 120 year-old stonework and lead replaced and the glass thoroughly cleaned.

The service was attended by the Lord-Lieutenant of Northamptonshire, Mr James Saunders Watson and his wife Lizzie, the Lord-Lieutenant of Rutland Dr Sarah Furness, the County Colonel of the Royal Anglian Regiment Colonel Robert Blomfield, Chairman of West Northamptonshire Council John Shephard, Chair of North Northamptonshire Council Barbara Jenney, Vice-Chair of Rutland County Council Samantha Harvey, Sir Michael Ellis MP for Northampton North, the Mayor of Northampton Stephen Hibbert and Mayoress Liz Cox, Councillor Paul Ainsley, Armed Forces Champion of Oakham Town Council, Trustees of the Restoration Trust, veterans of the Regimental Association and standards of the Royal British Legion from both counties.

Also in attendance were Brigadier Richrd Lyne, Deputy Colonel of the Royal Anglian Regiment, and officers and men of the 2nd Battalion from Kendrew Barracks Cottesmore led by their Commanding Officer Lieutenant Colonel Ben Hawes, plus Cadets from A Company Leicestershire Northamptonshire & Rutland Army Cadet Force led by their Officer Commanding Major Jordan Peplow. Brooke Weston Academy CCF was also represented, and Major Andrew Huxter, Contingent Commander Uppingham School CCF, read a lesson.

Gathering after the service at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre.

The re-dedication was made by Bishop Andrew Proud Assistant Bishop in the Diocese of Peterborough, and the service led by The Reverend Tom Wilde, Chaplain to 2 Royal Anglian. The Band of The Royal Anglian Regiment played throughout and there was tea & cake for all afterwards.

The link with Rutland is the 58th Foot, the old Rutlandshire Regiment, which amalgamated with the 48th or Northamptonshires to form the 2nd Battalion of the new Northamptonshire Regiment in 1881. In 1964 the Northamptons joined with the Royal Lincolnshire Regiment to become the 2nd Battalion, The Royal Anglian Regiment.