Taking the lead for fun dog show and fete in Ashby St Ledgers

Tails will be wagging when a fun dog show and village fete takes place in Ashby St Ledgers.

The event is being held on August 12, from 2pm - 5pm, and entrance is free.

Dog classes are £3 each. They are the dog with the waggiest tail, best rescue dog, best child handler, best trick, dog fancy dress, dog most like its owner, prettiest pooch, most handsome dog, veteran (ten years and over), saddest eyes and the dog the judge would most like to take home.

There will be rosettes for all the winners.

One of the organisers, Su Appleby, said: “There is also a dog agility demonstration with the opportunity for dogs and their owners to have a go.

“There are dog themed stalls including dog photography, Hunt and Wilson dog beds, Millie’s Mucky Pups and Guide Dogs for the Blind to name a few.”

Attractions include a bouncy castle, Time Penny Arcade, historical village guided tours, an art exhibition, test your strength, the stocks, splat-a-rat, coconut shy, guess the number of balloons in a vintage car, sweets and popcorn, hog roast, homemade spring rolls, Gallone’s Ice Cream, a pop up bar, Fleur Fields Wine and many more.

Stalls include plant, cake, books, planters, tombola, bric-a-brac, pick a straw, glitter tattoos, jams and pickles and a variety of different gift stalls.

The event is being opened and compered by the Channel 5 news presenter and reporter, Louise Beale.

“All we’re hoping for now is good weather so come along, it will be a fun afternoon for all ages and our furry friends, Su added.

“Children and adults of all ages are very welcome to join us for our inaugural dog show at Ashby St Ledgers.

“Let’s hope the sun shines and we have a good turn out.”