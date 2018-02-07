Survey to help current and former members of the Armed Forces in Northamptonshire

Current and former members of the Armed Forces in the county are being urged to help shape services by taking part in an online survey.

The survey by Healthwatch Northamptonshire aims to help the Armed Forces Community Covenant Partnership address issues such as the return to civilian life and mental health problems and draw up a map of the size and scale

of the Armed Forces community in Northamptonshire.

This community includes regular serving personnel, volunteers, reservists, ex-forces members and family members of past and present servicemen.

Vikki Barr, Armed Forces covenant officer, said: “Local data on Armed Forces members is not currently known, making it hard to create targeted local services.

“All too often, the transition into civilian life can be challenging, with many veterans suffering from poor mental health and unemployment.

“This survey will be invaluable in informing the design of support services in Northamptonshire.”

The survey was launched on February 1 and will run until April 9.

To complete the survey click here