SUMMER OF F1 EVENT TAKES POLE POSITION AT SILVERSTONE MUSEUM

See Nigel Mansell’s winning Williams FW14B car at the Summer of F1 exhibition

From July 8th and throughout the summer, the museum celebrates everything linked to the iconic race with amazing world-famous racing cars, exclusive motor racing memorabilia and activities.

For the first time ever and for a limited time only, F1 fans, families and visitors to the museum will be able to get up close to the magnificent machines driven by Formula One champions and racing legends past and present.

Highlights of the Summer of F1 exhibition include Ayrton Senna’s 1991 McLaren MP4/6, Alain Prost’s 1990 British GP winning Ferrari 641 and Nigel Mansell’s winning Williams FW14B car, dubbed the ‘Senna taxi’, after the driving champion gave his racing rival a post-race lift when Senna’s car ran out of fuel.

See Alain Prost’s 1990 British GP winning Ferrari 641 at the Summer of F1 exhibition

Visitors to the Silverstone Museum’s Summer of F1 event will be able to relive some of the motor sport’s most iconic racing memories, with the opportunity to see Michael Schumacher’s first F1 car, the 7UP Jordan 191, in which he made his Formula One racing debut at the 1991 Belgian Grand Prix.

The unique exhibition will also include Daniel Ricciardo’s Red Bull RB10, David Coulthard’s 2000 McLaren MP4/15, Damon Hill’s Williams FW16C and additional F1 racing cars from Force India plus Jenson Button’s World Championship winning Brawn BGP 001, which will be on show until September, alongside the museum’s British Grand Prix trophy and racing drivers’ sign on sheets.

Rachel James, Head of Marketing at Silverstone Museum, said: “We are excited to announce our Summer of F1 exhibition, which fittingly launches on the weekend of the British Grand Prix in July. “It is fantastic to be able to bring together for the first time such magnificent machines and showcase the achievements of F1’s legendary sporting stars. With a whole host of additional F1 activities we have planned throughout the summer season we know this exclusive exhibition will be hugely popular with Formula One fans and families.”

This summer, as well as seeing the prestigious F1 car collection, visitors will be able to experience and enjoy over 60 hands-on exhibits including new Pit Stop challenges, race the legendary Silverstone circuit on the museum’s Scalextric track and climb into a replica Grand Prix car. For more information or to book tickets visit www.silverstonemuseum.co.uk