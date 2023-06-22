Students honoured for ‘inspirational progress’ during awards ceremony

The winners of the Northampton College student awards held at Daventry Campus

An awards ceremony held at the Badby Road West site on Wednesday, June 21 honoured dozens of students who have excelled over the past 12 months, both in terms of academic performance and personal progress.

Among the winners was social science student Eddy who was praised for his enthusiasm and how he uses past hurdles or difficulties he’s faced to address potential hurdles and develop strategies to overcome them.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He said: “I have really enjoyed my time here, all my teachers are very nice and helpful and I would very much recommend it to everyone. I hadn’t done essay writing for a few years so my teacher helped me to do exactly what I needed to do.”

Chloe joined the Entry Employability Skills course slightly later in the year and, despite some personal challenges, has flourished, showing great resilience in overcoming barriers to learning and completing work to a consistently high standard.

She added: “I’m really grateful for this award. I can now go into a classroom environment and make new friends which is something I have struggled with previously.”

Other winners included Lettie, whose friendly personality shone through and her confidence grew throughout the year, resulting in her taking the lead in organising the student prom.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Will is a true role model for his peers on the Construction Skills course and was praised by teachers for being “an incredibly hard-working student who is always polite, punctual and well-prepared for lessons”.

The ceremony, sponsored by Whittlebury Park, featured a stunning performance from musical theatre students who performed ‘Oklahoma’ from the hit musical of the same name, while catering and hospitality students helped serve food and greet guests.

Patrick Leavey, deputy principal of Northampton College, said: “These awards are a chance to celebrate a new generation of tenacious and hungry young people who are itching to make a difference as they enter the workplace.

“They have all demonstrated independent thinking to come up with innovative solutions and new ways of working. Their personal progress has been truly inspiring and they are fully deserving of their moment in the spotlight.”

Advertisement

Advertisement