Stuck truck leads to six-mile lunchtime tailbacks on northbound M1 and A45 through Northampton

A broken down truck led to huge queues on the M1

A broken down truck has led to massive congestion on the M1, A45, A43 AND A508 near Northampton on Tuesday lunchtime (December 7).

National Highways estimates approximately SIX MILES of tailbacks on the northbound motorway, behind the stranded HGV which is blocking one lane near to junction 15A.

Sensors also showed traffic attempting to join the motorway at junction 15 gridlocked on the A45 and A508, and slow on the A43 approaching 15A, at around 12.30pm with estimates it could take until mid-afternoon for the congestion to clear.