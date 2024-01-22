Buses, trucks, and vans were finding it challenging to get around the area

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Since last night, a portion of London Road — which runs from the town centre to Park Leys — has been closed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Daventry Express within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Helen McIntyre, 48, and her husband noticed the police cars in the area yesterday night at approximately 10pm.

The tree that fell in London Road in Daventry was pictured in the morning.

She said: “We went and had a look. Police were there all night with the blue flashing lights to try to stop people from going up the road or driving into it.”

According to Helen, the police were there from around 10pm to 5am today.

She said: “It was pitch black last night, but we had a proper look this morning. The tree was totally across the road.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It’s lucky. It could’ve fallen right by somebody’s house, but it doesn't look like there’s any damage other than obviously it’s all over the road, and they closed the road.”

The road pictured today (Janaury 22) in the morning.

The tree fell over the road between the Daventry Catholic Church and Brownlands Nursing Home.

“The thing is, there was nothing to say that it was closed from the other end. There were buses, vans, and lorries coming up the road, not knowing that the road was closed, and they had to do quite a bit of manoeuvring. It was just a bit odd,” said Helen.

Helen claimed that the road reopened at 2pm after the tree had been cut down.