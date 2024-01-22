Storm sees fallen tree block Daventry London Road for hours
A Daventry road was closed today due to a tree that fell over the road following Storm Isha, which brought strong winds in Northamptonshire overnight from Sunday, January 21, to Monday, January 22.
Since last night, a portion of London Road — which runs from the town centre to Park Leys — has been closed.
Helen McIntyre, 48, and her husband noticed the police cars in the area yesterday night at approximately 10pm.
She said: “We went and had a look. Police were there all night with the blue flashing lights to try to stop people from going up the road or driving into it.”
According to Helen, the police were there from around 10pm to 5am today.
She said: “It was pitch black last night, but we had a proper look this morning. The tree was totally across the road.
“It’s lucky. It could’ve fallen right by somebody’s house, but it doesn't look like there’s any damage other than obviously it’s all over the road, and they closed the road.”
The tree fell over the road between the Daventry Catholic Church and Brownlands Nursing Home.
“The thing is, there was nothing to say that it was closed from the other end. There were buses, vans, and lorries coming up the road, not knowing that the road was closed, and they had to do quite a bit of manoeuvring. It was just a bit odd,” said Helen.
Helen claimed that the road reopened at 2pm after the tree had been cut down.
West Northamptonshire Council was contacted for comment.