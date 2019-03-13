Storm Gareth: Winds of up to 46mph continue to batter Northamptonshire

A severe weather warning remains in place across Northants today (Wednesday).
Storm Gareth continues to sweep across the UK bringing with it high winds and torrential rain.
The Met Office severe weather warning, which kicked in at midday yesterday, will remain in force until 3pm today.
Despite strong winds of up to 46mph in Northamptonshire, sunny spells are also forecast with rain showers scattered throughout the day.
Temperatures are currently sitting at around 9C.
Met Office - What to expect
Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer
Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely
Some short term loss of power and other services is possible
It's likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities are affected by spray and/or large waves.