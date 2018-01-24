Staverton WI celebrates its 20th anniversary

Staverton WI is looking forward to another twenty years of friendship and fundraising after celebrating a special anniversary.

Founder members and a former president were invited to join the group’s 20th birthday celebrations, with plenty of cake to go round.

The group heard a talk by Daventry Mayor Lynne Taylor on the charity she is supporting, Reach For Health. They also heard from Lorraine Montgomery who serves with Mercy Ships, a floating hospital which provides free medical care to some of the world’s poorest people.

Looking back on the last 20 years, the WI group reminisced about previous speakers, trips and fundraising drives.

Recent trips have included Ladies Day at Newmarket, Christmas shopping, crafting and theatre trips.

The group’s charitable efforts have included a recent collection of unwanted bras for the charity Against Breast Cancer.

New members are always welcome at meetings, which take place on the third Thursday of every month at 7.30pm in Staverton Village Hall.

There is also a ‘Ladies Wot Lunch’ group which meets on the fourth Thursday of the month at The Countryman in Staverton.

For more details email stavertonwi@gmail.com or follow their Facebook page, fb.me/stavertonwi.