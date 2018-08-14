Stars from Boddington dance company dazzle at show

Dazzling dance stars from the Daventry area have helped raise more than £3,000 for charity.

More than 250 pupils from Boddington-based LoveBallet Dance Company took part in Peter Pan, held in Leamington Spa.

Children and adults aged three to 70 danced in the show to raise funds for Dogs for Good (Banbury) and the Children’s Air Ambulance, which is based in Warwickshire.

Principal Lorraine Day said: “They are all superstars.

“The dancers worked so hard in the lessons leading up to the show to master the technique, footwork and stage presence and they all thoroughly enjoyed themselves.”

Lorraine said she was proud of everyone who made the show a success.

“It was so lovely to see so many happy faces on stage and proud parents watching too,” she added.

“I’m so proud of them all.”

New members are invited to join the dance school.

Lorraine said: “We look forward to seeing our pupils and welcome new faces too into our LoveBallet family in September after the summer break.

“We have exams coming up in the autumn and a performance at the Royal Albert Hall in London next year too, so it’s a really exciting time.”

For more information, visit www.loveballet.co.uk or email Miss Lorraine at Lorraine@loveballet.co.uk