Star of Young Musician joins line-up at Daventry concert

A star of the BBC’s Young Musician of the Year contest will be joining an impressive line-up of singers and instrumentalists at a Daventry concert.

Daventry Choral Society’s all-Mozart programme is to feature trombonist Isobel Daws, who won the 2018 Brass Final in the BBC competition.

Isobel will be playing the well-known trombone solo in the ‘Tuba Mirum’ movement of Mozart’s Requiem.

Fans of the Oscar-winning film Amadeus will find the work familiar as the story of the Requiem, which featured prominently in the movie.

The vocal soloists for the performance in Daventry include Maureen Brathwaite, who teaches at Birmingham Conservatoire, and Tom Bullard who spend many years in the internationally-acclaimed Swingle Singers.

Alongside the Requiem, the Choral Society will be performing Mozart’s beautiful “Solemn Vespers”, written for Salzburg Cathedral in 1780.

The President of the Society, Martin Heath, said: “This Mozart programme demonstrates the very best of one of the most popular composers of all time.

“Much of the music is quite operatic, and yet it is also spiritual and uplifting.

“We are delighted to be collaborating once more with the superb Orchestra da Camera and look forward to welcoming some wonderful soloists.

The concert takes place at 7.30pm on Saturday, April 13 at Holy Cross Church in Church Walk, which is to be found just up from Daventry’s Market Square..

Tickets £15 (£2 students) are available from 01327 877923 or on the door.