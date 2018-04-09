Staff and students at Barby school race to help boy with muscular dystrophy

Children at Barby CE Primary School have put on their running shoes to help a boy with muscular dystrophy.

They supported sports teacher Steve Fenton, who is taking on the London Marathon on April 22 for Archie’s Army.

His run is in aid of a young boy locally who suffers from the muscle wasting condition.

As part of Steve’s continued training, he led a lunchtime club so that pupils could train for the run and then, on Monday, March 26, the whole school took part in a sponsored run around the school field.

He completed a half marathon, the rest of the school were challenged to run as far as possible.

Steve said: “I’ve always wanted to do the marathon, it’s on my bucket list, and what better way to do it than on behalf of a charity for someone local to me.”

All together, the children and staff at Barby CE School ran 272 miles.

Jody Toone, headteacher, said: “Chelsey in Year 6 managed to run the same distance as Steve Fenton – 13.1 miles in two hours 20 minutes without stopping – a fantastic achievement. We have raised over £900 in sponsorship.”

Visit https://uk.virgin moneygiving.com/fundraiser-display/showROFundraiserPage?userUrl=SteveFenton&pageUrl=1