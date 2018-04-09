Staff and students at Barby school race to help boy with muscular dystrophy

Having fun and raising funds.

Children at Barby CE Primary School have put on their running shoes to help a boy with muscular dystrophy.

They supported sports teacher Steve Fenton, who is taking on the London Marathon on April 22 for Archie’s Army.

His run is in aid of a young boy locally who suffers from the muscle wasting condition.

As part of Steve’s continued training, he led a lunchtime club so that pupils could train for the run and then, on Monday, March 26, the whole school took part in a sponsored run around the school field.

He completed a half marathon, the rest of the school were challenged to run as far as possible.

Steve said: “I’ve always wanted to do the marathon, it’s on my bucket list, and what better way to do it than on behalf of a charity for someone local to me.”

All together, the children and staff at Barby CE School ran 272 miles.

Jody Toone, headteacher, said: “Chelsey in Year 6 managed to run the same distance as Steve Fenton – 13.1 miles in two hours 20 minutes without stopping – a fantastic achievement. We have raised over £900 in sponsorship.”

Visit https://uk.virgin moneygiving.com/fundraiser-display/showROFundraiserPage?userUrl=SteveFenton&pageUrl=1