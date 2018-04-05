St George's Day parade to return to Daventry

The annual St George's Day parade is to return to Daventry town centre.

Led by Daventry and District Scouts, in partnership with Daventry Town Council, the afternoon of April 21 will feature festivities to for all ages.

The scouts have embraced a Medieval theme this year with activities from the era being centred around New Street Recreation centre.

Lynne Taylor, Mayor of Daventry and chair of council, said: “The St. George’s Day Parade is a well-attended, well-organised, family fun day, organised each year by our local Scouts Group.

"It is a fantastic event for the whole community to enjoy, so I thoroughly recommend popping along and supporting a wonderful cause – even for just a cup of tea and slice of cake.”

There will be a cake tent and refreshment stall along with the annual renewal of all scout section promises around the flagpole. Spectators will also have the chance to see Scout leaders in the stocks.

Marcus Thorneycroft, Daventry District commissioner, said: “This year’s St. George’s Day Parade is going to be brilliant as there is something for everyone to enjoy.

"We are also raising money for our young people to attend the 2019 World Scout Jamboree held in West Virginia, America, and will be a great opportunity for them to interact and engage with Scouts from all over the world.

"Myself, and some other Scout leaders are also going to be put in the stocks to help with fundraising, so it will be a great photo opportunity for onlookers, although we kindly request that you leave all tomatoes - rotten or otherwise - at home.”

The parade will start at 2pm at the old outdoor swimming pool car park and finish at New Street Recreation grounds.