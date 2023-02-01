Our Badbarians are County Football Champions!

Our amazing Badbarians from Badby School were in action again at the end of last term and were proud to be representing the school and academy trust in the county finals.

They were absolutely amazing and won the tournament which means that they are the Boys County Champions! They now progress to the regional finals and represent Northamptonshire. This is the fourth year in a row that we have been crowned County Champions!Well done team! We're incredibly proud of you!

Head of school Ben Edge said: “For a school with 150 children we manage to achieve over and above for a school of our size. The Children take great pride in representing the school and really love taking part in as many sports as possible. To be County Champions again is a massive achievement and we can't wait to represent Northamptonshire in the East Midlands finals in the spring!

“Sport at Badby continues to flourish this year. After Christmas we will be taking part in the tag Rugby County finals after winning the district finals by beating Blisworth in a close final. Our footballers will be competing in the regional finals. Our Strictly dancers are through to the Dancing Schools UK finals.”

At Rothersthorpe School more successes come for iMAT. Rothersthorpe are the district Gymnastic Champions and will go on to represent South Northants area in the County Finals later this month. As well as this the Girls Football Team awon their League and qulified for the regional finals. Rothersthorpe also finished third at Strictly Schools Northampton which is an incredible achievement for such a small school.