Sports course at Daventry's Communications Park gives teenage footballers chance to meet ex-pros and play at St George's Park

Daventry Town FC's home ground will soon be the base of a football academy offering teenage players the chance at a career in sport or coaching.

Heart of England Training and Pro:Direct Academy launches its course in August 2019, offering sports BTECs and NVQs for 16 to 19-year-olds.

The course includes 10 hours of professional UEFA coaching and two matchdays per week, as well as support with maths and English if needed.

Fixtures will include a number of professional clubs, US colleges and touring teams as well as regular matches in the English Colleges FA league and opportunities to train at St George’s Park, the FA’s national football centre.

Dan Elliott, Pro:Direct academy manager for Heart of England, said: “The recent Pro:Direct Cup Tournament in October was a great platform for us to launch our new Northampton Academy.

"We have a fantastic facility and a pathway to senior football with our partnership with Daventry Town FC.

"The performances of the players throughout the tournament shows the Northamptonshire region has some really talented players.

"I am looking forward to meeting more players and parents at our open events in January and February.

"Our programme offers something unique there are some amazing opportunities within what we offer and look forward to working with ambitious committed young footballers who want to find a career the football industry.”

Learners will benefit from premium level Nike kit, access to life as a pro, plus opportunities to meet footballing heroes and be the first to play in exclusive boots and represent Pro Direct at brand events.

They'll also get to meet professional and retired players and receive exclusive discounts through the Pro:Direct store.

Mike Price, partnerships manager for Pro:Direct Academy, echoed these sentiments adding: "Pro:Direct Academy are delighted to see our new centre open in a very important football region.

"This grows our already strong partnership with Heart of England Training who bring across their expertise from running education at the successful Birmingham centre.

"We are excited for the potential of the centre to exceed expectations given the premium facilities on offer to players."

A number of trial and taster days are being held in the lead up to the course's launch, the first of which will be on Saturday, January 26, followed by a two-day taster on February 21 and 22.

Further details, including the qualification levels, progression opportunities and how to apply, can all be found at hoet.co.uk/sport-full-time.