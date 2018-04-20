Sporting great Frank Bruno MBE special guest at Staverton fundraiser

Sporting celebrity Frank Bruno MBE is helping a company hit the £100,000 fundraising target from its annual star-studded golf day in Staverton.

The former WBC heavyweight boxking world champion will be the special guest and dinner speaker at the sixth Wigley Group Golf Open & Gala Dinner on July 19.

The event will raise money for the Wigley Support Fund, an initiative launched by commercial property and construction company The Wigley Group in 2017 to retrain soldiers identified by the Parachute Regiment charity Support Our Paras.

It netted £17,000 for the Wigley Support Fund last year, taking the total amount raised over five years of the event for Support Our Paras to more than £80,000.

The special guest announcement comes as the Wigley Support Fund joins forces with Support Our Paras on a new opportunity for soldiers to take the first step towards becoming a boxing coach.

The first 12 wounded, serving and veteran Paratroopers will be signed up for the England Boxing and Police Community Clubs of Great Britain’s Boxing Leader course in June.

Robert Wigley, chairman of The Wigley Group, said: “We are delighted to have the support of Frank Bruno.

“He is a national treasure and more than two decades on from becoming World Champion, is still regarded as one of Britain’s most loved sporting personalities.

“We are planning for this year’s event to be the best ever and with his presence, hope to attract a bigger crowd and take our fundraising total for Support Our Paras to over £100,000.”

Anyone interested should email lianne@thewigleygroup.com. Sponsorship packages are available through craig@europeangolfchallenge.com