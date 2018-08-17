South Northamptonshire Council leader 'beyond angry' at forming unitary with Daventry District Council

The leader of South Northamptonshire Council says he's "beyond angry" at the prospect of forming a unitary authority with Daventry District Council and Northampton Borough Council.

Councillor Ian McCord was speaking on the day the papers on proposals for the future arrangement of councils across Northamptonshire were published.

His fellow council members will make a decision on August 30 ahead of the Government’s deadline for submissions on August 31.

"Let me make it crystal clear– I am beyond angry that we have been bounced into this position, all following Northamptonshire County Council’s financial crisis.

"My heart wants desperately to join the protests against this way forward, but my head recognises that something has to be done.

"The best interests of local residents and businesses always come first for me, and that is why I am, with huge regret, minded to use my vote so we can sit round the table and positively influence the future, rather than instead voting to protest from the outside and leaving the voice of local interests unheard in the rooms where the big decisions are being taken.”