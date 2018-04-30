Son who punched and strangled Northamptonshire mother while caring for her at home jailed

A Northamptonshire man who beat and choked his mother while caring for her after she suffered a stroke has been jailed.

George Murray, 23, from Southbrook, buried his face in his hands as he was sentenced at Northampton Crown Court yesterday (April 30) for common assault.

The court heard how he laughed as he pushed his mother to the floor in an outburst while caring for her at home in Admirals Way, Daventry.

Murray carried out the attack in December 2017 after his mother asked him for help as they sat in her living room.

He responded by smashing a crockery cup against a wall, punching her in the arm three times and cutting her with a shard from the cup.

She called him "evil" as he carried out the abrupt assault - prompting him to choke her with his hands as he ordered her to take it back.

Then, as suddenly as the attack started, Murray got up, apologised for his behaviour and called the police on himself.

Recorder Anupama Thompson QC said: "I take the view that this is mitigated by you yourself calling the police and the genuine remorse you are clearly experiencing for this offence against your mother.

"However, this clearly can only be met with an immediate custodial sentence."

The court heard how the attack happened shortly after Murray was handed a suspended sentence for arson after he set fire to his flat "in the interest of self-harm".

With the activation of that suspended sentence, Murray was jailed for 16 months.