Snowy conditions suspends bin and recycling collections in parts of Daventry District

Due to the current snowy conditions, waste and recycling collections have been suspended in some areas of Daventry District today.

Treacherous road conditions, coupled with abandoned vehicles and road traffic incidents in a number of routes, mean crews are unable to collect from the following rural areas today: Welford, Naseby, Thornby, Creaton, Guilsborough, Sibbertoft, East Farndon, Clipston, Great Oxendon, Arthingworth, Maidwell, Draughton, Lamport, Haselbech, Cottesbrooke, Hothorpe, Marston Trussell, Kelmarsh, Hanging Houghton, Cold Ashby and Sulby.

Residents in these villages are asked to bring their black bin and recycling boxes back in and re-present them next Wednesday (3 January).

Waste and recycling crews will be attempting to carry out collections today in the following areas, but only where it is safe for them to do so: Brixworth, Moulton, Old, Scaldwell, Holcot, Walgrave, Pitsford, Church Brampton, Chapel Brampton and Boughton.

The council has asked residents who live in one of these areas and who do not receive a collection today, to keep bins out for collection later this week.

A Daventry District Council spokesperson said: "We are sorry for the inconvenience this may cause, the decision to suspend collections in some areas today has not been taken lightly by our contractor and is based on health and safety risks to crews."

Further updates will be available on the council's website and on its Facebook page and Twitter feed.

The council's offices are currently closed until Tuesday, January 2.