Snowball Farm could be your perfect winter retreat!

Enjoying wonderful countryside views, Snowball Farm is an attractive, four-bedroom family home in the pretty village of Westbury on the border of Northamptonshire and Buckinghamshire.

On a four-acre plot, the house offers almost 3400 sq ft of living space which includes two reception rooms, a conservatory, and two self-contained annexes.

With an inset log burner and a door to a wine cabinet, the entrance hall warmly welcomes you in to this house.

The sitting room is equally inviting with an open fireplace and sliding doors to a spacious conservatory overlooking the garden - the perfect spot for dinner soirees.

A stylish kitchen/breakfast room has a range of fitted units and an Aga, guaranteed to keep the downstairs cosy.

All four bedrooms are on the first floor, two with built-in wardrobes and one with an ensuite, plus a sleek family bathroom.

Need even more space for guests? This property comes with two self-contained one-bedroom annexes.

Outside, gates open onto a sweeping driveway with a triple garage and parking for up to twenty cars - ideal for all those Christmas parties you are duty bound to host if your home is called Snowball Farm.

The enclosed landscaped gardens are laid principally to lawn (artificially turfed tennis court aside) and include a variety of mature trees and shrubs and a natural pond.

Westbury has perfect village credentials, boasting a church, cricket club and shop/café.

If schools are influencing your property search area, then you won’t go far wrong here.

Westbury itself is home to Beachborough preparatory school and is in the catchment area for the grammar school in Buckingham. Local private school options include Stowe, Akeley Wood, Thornton and Thornborough.

Other shops and facilities are less than five miles away in the pretty market towns of Brackley and Buckingham.

The reliable Chiltern line scoops up commuters at Bicester 15 minutes away: the fastest direct trains to London Marylebone take about 40 minutes.

The property is available for £1million.

For more information, phone Michael Graham on 01280 821100 or visit https://michaelgraham.co.uk/property/rps_mig-BUC160195.