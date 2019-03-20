Sign up now for garden waste collections in Daventry

Registration has opened for Daventry residents who want to receive garden waste collections for another year.

More than 20,000 households in the district signed up to the 2018/19 chargeable garden waste service when it was introduced in June last year.

The current annual subscription runs out at the end of May.

The charge for the 2019/20 fortnightly service from June 1 to May 31, 2020, is £36 per bin and people must renew their subscription if they wish to continue.

Collections take place fortnightly with a small break over Christmas.

Residents can renew and pay the annual charge online using their debit or credit card by following the link at www.daventrydc.gov.uk/gardenwaste or by calling 0345 2185215.

Residents are urged to renew by May 17 to ensure there is no disruption to their collections. Those who do not have a subscription but would like one are also encouraged to sign up by this date.

Once payment is processed, households will receive their new 2019/20 garden waste permit to stick on their bin. Bins that do not show the new permit will not be emptied from June.

The chargeable garden waste service was introduced last summer by Daventry District Council and its environmental services partner Daventry Norse.

Daventry District Council’s Environment Portfolio Holder Councillor Jo Gilford said: “We’ve been really encouraged by the take-up of the new garden waste service, collecting over 4,000 tonnes in the first six months since its launch and with now over 56 per cent of homes signed up.

“We welcome those who have not yet tried the service to sign up and give it a go.”

Find out more at www.daventrydc.gov.uk/GardenWaste