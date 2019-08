Two lanes of the M1 heading north have been closed this afternoon (Monday).

There are currently severe delays on the northbound stretch of the M1 between junction 14 for Milton Keynes and junction 15 for Northampton.

A crash involving a car and a lorry has closed two lanes on the M1

Two lanes have been closed and traffic is queueing for eight miles due to an accident involving a lorry and a car.

All emergency services are on the scene.

Traffic is expected to return to normal by around 6.30pm.