Drivers are facing long delays on the M1 southbound this morning (Wednesday).

There are currently delays of 80 minutes and delays increasing on the M1 southbound between junction 16 for Northampton and Newport Pagnell Services, according to travel reports.

Severe delays on the M1 in Northants this morning (AA)

Speeds of up to five mph.

It's not yet known what is causing the delays, which is also causing long delays on the A5 around Towcester.