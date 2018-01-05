Serious car crash in Northamptonshire sees man hospitalised

Witnesses are being sought after a serious single vehicle collision in Welton Lane, Daventry, yesterday afternoon (Thursday, January 4).

The collision happened at about 1.50pm when a silver Ford Mondeo was travelling along Welton Lane towards the A5. The front seat passenger, a 21-year-old man, was taken to University Hospital Coventry with serious injuries.

Witnesses to the collision or anyone with information are asked to call the Northamptonshire Police Serious Collision Investigation Team on 101 or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615.