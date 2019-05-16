See cow milking and calf feeding at Daventry district dairy farm's family open day

A dairy farm near Ashby St Ledgers is holding an open day for all the family as it looks to engage with the public and teach people about the agricultural industry.

On Sunday, June 9, Bramley Farm will be open to the public from 12.30pm to 4.30pm as part of an initiative started eight years ago by LEAF (Linking Environment and Farming).

Bramley Farm is home to 600 cows

Pilkington Farms Ltd's Hilary Pilkington hopes doing so will help educate the public on the world of agriculture.

"We're trying to engage with people and help show them what we are about," said Mrs Pilkington.

"There's a huge gap between the public and the farm; we thought it would be nice to open our doors.

"We are hoping to show everyone what it takes to produce a litre of milk.

"We are looking forward to engaging with the public and giving them a better understanding where milk comes from to produce all the healthy, full of goodness, dairy products."

On the day, there will be tractor and trailer rides where people will be able to see the cows coming in from the paddocks to the milking parlour, watch the milking, see the calves being fed and look at all the animals in the animal barn.

There will be a hog roast and refreshments for sale. Well behaved dogs are welcome on a lead (but not in the milking parlour).

"There are 600 cows at Bramley Farm, they all calve in the spring from February to April," Mrs Pilkington explained.

"Grass is so important to us it is our main crop and the most efficient way of producing milk.

"We produce 3.5 million litres of milk a year and every day the milk tanker picks up our milk to take it to our Arla Aylesbury factory.

"Our milk is bought solely by Tesco and is sold in Tesco stores all around the country. The main brands are Cravendale, Tickler Cheddar, Skyr products and Lurpak."

Bramley Farm is located in Welton Rd (NN11 2LJ), east of Ashby St Ledgers.