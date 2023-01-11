School caretaker celebrates 25 years of being a superhero

Paul Franklin has been caretaker at Byfield Primary School since January 1998.

In the 25 years of service, Paul’s first days off with sickness came in November, after 24 years and 11 months of starting at 6.30am – when he was required to stay at home with Covid.

As well as always going above and beyond for for the school, he is proud to have seven grandchildren, who all currently attend or have recently attended the school.

Paul Franklin with his Superhero Awards

On Friday, January 6, a special assembly presented Superhero Awards to Mr Franklin – where all the children said all the reasons he is a superhero to them.

Some of the things children said included: “Mr Franklin is a superhero because he is always kind, helpful, funny and friendly,” – Theo.

Freya – “Mr Franklin is amazing because he knows all of our names, and all of the names of the children who have previously come to Byfield. He is caring towards everyone.”

Ester – “I think Mr Franklin is a superhero because he always waves and smiles at us and always sings around the school, I think he should enter Eurovision. We are so grateful for everything he does.”

Leo – “He is the best caretaker, he is funny, kind and an amazing and great person to talk to. He makes me smile and he is an amazing singer and cleaner.”

All staff and children are grateful for the 25 years of keeping the school in great condition and looking amazing, and 25 years of being the most friendly, funny, kind and caring person.

Headteacher David Hibbert said: “We’d like to thank Paul for the work he has done over the last 25 years and for his commitment to Byfield.

“He has seen Byfield change considerably over the past 25 years.

