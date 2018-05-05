Saddling up to help sick Newnham boy Harry

Horse-lovers will be jumping into the saddle to raise money for a poorly boy from Newnham this summer.

Adults and children will be taking part in a fun sponsored ride for Harry Charlesworth, three, at Park Farm Equestrian & Chasers on Saturday, July 14.

Following on from the success of last year’s inaugural riding event for Harry, participants will once again enjoy two testing routes, consisting of three miles and eight-and-a-half miles.

For the more daring riders there are a number of nerve-wracking jumps for them to attempt.

The event has been organised on behalf of The Helping Harry Trust, which was launched in September 2016 to raise funds that will contribute towards Harry’s ongoing care.

He suffered strokes prior to being born and as a result he has severe mental and physical disabilities.

He is tube fed, blind, non-verbal and has quadriplegic cerebral palsy, which leaves him unable to use his limbs and having to sleep with an oxygen tank.

Hayley Charlesworth, Harry’s mum, said: “Last year, it was amazing to see so many of the local horse-loving community come together to raise such a significant sum of money for my son.

“July’s event promises to be even bigger and we can’t wait to see everyone in action.”

She prased Equesure for sponsoring the event for her son.

For information on the event, visit www.equesure.co.uk or visit www.thehelpingharrytrust.com