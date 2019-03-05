Saddle up for a day of motorcycle fun in Daventry

Saddle up for a day of family fun in Daventry town centre on June 8.

Daventry Motorcycle Festival returns with a variety of motorcycles spanning the eras to thrill visitors of all ages.

Now in its ninth year, Daventry Motorcycle Festival is organised by a group of volunteers, in partnership with several local stakeholders, including Juice Sound and Lighting, Daventry Town Council, Daventry District Council.

As well as featuring the traditional ‘Show and Shine’ competition there will be a display of vintage, classic, modern and customised motorcycles, a bicycle stunt show, a fairground, live entertainment and free activities for children and families.

Scott Greig, chief organiser, said: “I can’t believe that the festival has now been running for nine years.

“It has grown from an anarchical start and has come a long way from where it was in its first year. We always work hard to ensure each year is different to encourage new visitors as well as returning ones and this year is set to be the best yet. We are still taking bookings for those who wish to showcase their motorcycles, so do ride over to the website if you are interested in taking part.”

Cllr Lynn Jones, mayor of Daventry and chair of the council, said: “I had a fantastic time at last year’s event and have no doubt that this year will be one not to be missed.”

Daventry Motorcycle Festival will take place in Daventry town centre on June 8, 10am – 4pm. Entry is free. For more information, visit www.daventrybikefest.co.uk