A number of sheep were stolen by rustlers from a field on the outskirts of a Daventry District village.

Between 9am on Friday, October 12 and 10.30am on Saturday, October 13, 16 sheep were stolen from a field off Eydon Road, near Woodford Halse.

Anyone with information can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Alternatively, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.