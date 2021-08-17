Road reopens after garage fire causes 10 properties to be evacuated in Daventry

Residents had to be evacuated from their homes after fire crews were called to a garage fire in Daventry today (August 17).

Two fire appliances were called to the scene of a domestic garage fire in Rowallen Way at 3.17pm. Firefighters immediately evacuated 10 neighbouring properties as they began to deal with the fire and closed off both Rowallen Way and Dewar Drive.

A spokesman for the Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "The presence of an argon gas cylinder in the garage meant the crew kept tabs on the temperatures and used a hose reel jet to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading further.

Fire crews dealing with the domestic garage fire in Rowallen Way.

"The fire was put out shortly before 4pm, with crews then moving on to damping down the scene and continuing to take thermal readings of the gas cylinder."

Crews remained on scene to carry out home fire safety visits and hand out advice at the neighbouring properties.

The Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service, at around 4.30pm, announced on Twitter: "The road has now reopened and residents have been able to re-enter their homes. Crews are remaining on scene however and are carrying out home fire safety checks in the area.

"Thanks again to residents for their patience."

It is believed that the fire was started accidentally and no injuries or fatalities were recorded.