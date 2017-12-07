REVEALED: The nation's 'Capital of Christmas' is right here in Northamptonshire

A village in Northamptonshire has earned the title of the UK’s most festive town this year.

Barby has been crowned the ‘Capital of Christmas’ by dayoutwiththekids.co.uk

Cat Sabine with her son, Leo, outside their home in Barby

The search, launched by the biggest UK days out site, set out to find the towns and villages helping to make Christmas extra special this year. After more than 250 nominations across the UK, it was Barby’s village advent calendar that took the title.

This December, 24 houses in the village will all decorate a window of their house, ready to be revealed on their allocated day of advent. Each day, the villagers have a new house to find and a brand new display, continuing all the way up to Christmas Eve.

Cat Sabine, who nominated Barby to win, said: “I’ve lived in Barby since I was five, and Christmas is something the whole village looks forward to. My house was number three this year, so we had a little switch on ceremony with mulled wine and Christmas cookies - it’s much better than your average chocolate advent calendar!

“Walking around the village after dark is truly magical, and we’re so thrilled to be crowned Day Out With The Kids’ Capital of Christmas!”

Cat Sabine's window display for the festive advent calendar display in Barby

There’s even more festive fun taking place too, with a Christmas tree festival at the local church and a Christmas fete at the village school.

Lisa O’Keeffe, brand manager at dayoutwiththekids.co.uk, added: “Christmas is all about community spirit, and it’s been incredible to read about all the festivities taking place across the UK.

“Despite being a small village, the sense of community was apparent, and we loved that there was a reason to get outside and engage with the activities every single day of December. We’re really proud to crown Barby our Capital of Christmas this year.”

One of the windows on display in Barby