Residents of Woodford Halse to consider legal challenge over claims of poorly built new homes

Residents of a housing development in Woodford Halse are considering taking legal challenge over the alleged poor state of their new build homes.

Earlier this week, the Daventry Express spoke to a mother of four who said her Taylor Wimpey Woodford Meadows homes was 'far from ready' when they moved in.

Since the publication of that article, more residents have come forward to express their disappointment over the state of their home, citing waterlogged gardens with uneven ground, exposed cabling, squeaky floorboards and doors that don't fit in their frames.

"We have had all sorts of problems, as have our neighbours," said one resident, who did not wish to be named.

"We were promised a flat garden but it's more like a ski slope and gets waterlogged."

They added: "We will consider legal action."

This was echoed by another of the development's residents, who has indicated to Taylor Wimpey they may have no alternative but to take legal action over their incorrectly built garden.

A spokesperson for Taylor Wimpey said: "We are sorry to hear that some of our customers at Woodford Meadows are unhappy with their homes.

"We are working to resolve any issues that have been reported to us as quickly as possible, and would ask that anyone who does have a problem but has not yet spoken to us please contact our customer services team at ccsouthmid@taylorwimpey.com or 01908 272383."

The issue of waterlogging in back gardens has so far been the most common cause for complaint from the Woodford Meadows residents.

A report into the site, based on desktop research, ahead of the granting of planning permission stated: "On the basis of the available researched information groundwaters underlying the site and in the wider area are considered to be of low to moderate sensitivity".

"Flooding is considered not significant to the future development of the site providing that the new development manages surface water discharges in a suitable manner to prevent increased fluvial flood risks off-site, and addresses potential pluvial (overland) and groundwater flooding issues," it continued.

"Localised flooding may occur along the route of the on-site land drain, trending along the western site boundary, during extreme rainfall events from overland surface water flows and this should be addressed as part of a Flood Risk Assessment for the site".