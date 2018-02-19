Residents ask Daventry District Council to postpone sell-off of 30 'lifetime' family homes

The Daventry residents affected by the district council's sell-off of their homes have today handed in a letter to councillors asking them to postpone the sales.

Last year, tenants of Stone Acre Close, Hidcote Way and Pepperbox Hill in Middlemore were told the council was looking to sell their homes to a single new owner, but that their "occupation would not be affected".

But, having failed to find a buyer, the council announced last month the properties were to be sold off in clusters, meaning some residents now face the prospect of being homeless.

In the letter, the tenants claim they were misled by The Daventry Estate Company Limited (TDLEC) before they moved in.

"We ask you to reconsider, if not the council's decision to sell our homes, then at least the manner and timescale of any sales," the letter reads.

"TDECL marketed its homes as 'Homes for Life' and we were promised 'a first-class experience'.

"We are now told that 'Homes for Life' is merely building standard, describing houses built to allow modifications for wheelchair users and others with disabilities, but the tenancies were sold to use as homes which could serve us for the rest of our lives.

"If just one of us had been offered a tenancy in this way we could accept that there might have been a misunderstanding, but that we all were told we could remain in these houses for as long as we required them suggests we were all seriously misled."

The letter speaks of the stress and anxiety the residents have felt since receiving the council's letter in January.

It says the tenants' "futures are now in disarray" and that among those affected are people with disabilities, people awaiting major surgery, and a pregnant woman.

The Middlemore tenants will put forward suggestions to the district council on how it can assist them during the sell-off because they feel that currently, the authority has not done enough to help.

"We understand that DDC prides itself on being a council which cares for the welfare of its residents," the letter reads.

"We therefore hope that at the next meeting of the council you will take the opportunity to raise our concerns and act appropriately."

The next council meeting is on February 22.