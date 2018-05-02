Report shows Northamptonshire people in deprivation do not have skills suited for employment

A recent report by Northamptonshire Community Foundation (NCF) has revealed that this county has areas that are in the top one per cent most deprived nationally for education and skills.

The Hidden Needs report, commissioned by NCF, highlights the extent of deprivation in Northamptonshire following new research carried out by the University of Northampton, Institute for Social Innovation and Impact.

Northamptonshire Community Foundation has recently partnered with South East Midlands Local Enterprise Partnership (SEMLEP), and together, their 'Growing People plan', aims to identify how the county can get more people, living in deprivation, the right education and business skills essential to getting them into jobs nearby.

Paul Thompson employer and skills manager at SEMLEP, who has helped to analyse the Hidden Needs report data, said: “Growing People was derived from consultation with partners to meet employer needs through provision deemed best practice and innovative.

"Our aim is to increase relevant skills and attainment levels through high impact activity with employer engagement."

SEMLEP launched a 'Skills Strategy' in November last year to help identify the 'skills gap' in the South Midlands - i.e. when there is an area with a high number of people who don’t have the relevant education and business skills that are essential to meet the needs of local employers.

Now, SEMLEP is giving Northants a helping hand with analysing the county's data, in a bid to tailor the educational support people in deprivation need to get a job.

Victoria Miles, CEO of Northamptonshire Community Foundation, said: “We are looking to engage with a range of partners and donors on how we can best work together to tackle the priority needs that have come out of our Hidden Needs Report and we welcome the opportunity to work more closely with SEMLEP.”