Replacement for Daventry warehouse burnt to ground recommended for approval

A Daventry warehouse which burnt to the ground back in March looks set to be rebuilt, and a planning decision will be made either way this week.

Prologis UK has submitted a planning application to build a new storage and distribution warehouse after its previous building in Parsons Road was destroyed in the inferno.

More than 50 firefighters battled to get to grips with the intense flames, which left the building extensively damaged and having to be demolished.

The new building is similar in terms of location, design, scale and appearance to its predecessor.

Daventry Town Council has raised no objection to the scheme but wants to see a sprinkler system installed. It’s a call passionately backed by Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service.

The fire service comments on the proposals: “This was the most serious fire in Northamptonshire for a number of years. The impact on the local community and businesses was considerable along with the financial loss to the previous occupiers of this site.

“We request that a cost versus benefit analysis is undertaken to consider the true costs of a sprinklered building against one built without sprinklers. This process must consider the potential arson risk of the proposed development.”

However councillors on the district council’s planning committee will only be able to grant or reject the application based on the whether the proposed development is an acceptable use of land.

Officers have recommended that the scheme is approved when the planning meeting takes place on Wednesday evening (August 15).