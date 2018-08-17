Replacement building for burnt down warehouse to be given planning permission

A Daventry warehouse which burned to the ground back in March will be rebuilt after all but being given planning approval.

Prologis UK had submitted a planning application to build a new storage and distribution warehouse after its previous building in Parsons Road was destroyed in the inferno.

More than 50 firefighters battled to get to grips with the intense flames, which left the building extensively damaged and having to be demolished.

The new building is similar in terms of location, design, scale and appearance to its predecessor.

The scheme was due to be passed by the planning committee of Daventry District Council on Wednesday (August 15), but it will now be dealt with under delegated powers as it was effectively the same application for the previous warehouse. This pretty much assures it is given planning approval.

Daventry Town Council had raised no objection to the scheme but expressed wishes to see a sprinkler system installed. It was a call passionately backed by Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service.

The fire service commented on the proposals: “This was the most serious fire in Northamptonshire for a number of years. The impact on the local community and businesses was considerable along with the financial loss to the previous occupiers of this site.

“We request that a cost versus benefit analysis is undertaken to consider the true costs of a sprinklered building against one built without sprinklers. This process must consider the potential arson risk of the proposed development.”

However councillors on the planning committee were not able to apply any conditions to install a sprinkler system, as it is not defined as a planning issue.