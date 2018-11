A crowd of several hundreds gathered in Daventry for this year's remembrance parade and service.

Thoughts, in particular, turned to the soldiers who fell or survived the First World War as Sunday marked the centenary of the signing of the Armistice Treaty, signalling the end of the conflict.

Members of the parade walk along Daventry High Street (Photo: Adrian Bonnington)

A large crowd gathered to pay their respects (Photo: Adrian Bonnington)

Canon Michael Webber led the service at the war memorial (Photo: Adrian Bonnington)

The second half of the programme of Daventry Brass Band's Last Night of the Proms concert on November 9 was dedicated to the end of the First World War

