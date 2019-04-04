Redundancies at office supplier's Daventry distribution centre

Administrators have announced redundancies at the Daventry distribution centre of a UK office supplier.

A total of 106 staff lost their jobs at Office Outlet's Daventry site and its head office.

A Deloitte spokesman said: "The joint administrators to SUK Retail Limited t/a Office Outlet are announcing 106 redundancies today at the company’s head office and distribution centre in Daventry."

"The stores will keep trading whilst a buyer is sought as the business is still being marketed for sale."

On April 2, administrators Deloitte announced 16 store closures across the country.

Nine stores will close on April 7, and a further seven on April 10, resulting in 161 redundancies.

At the time of Deloitte's appointment on March 18, Office Outlet had over 90 stores nationwide, and around 1,200 employees.

Richard Hawes, joint administrator, said: "While we are still open to a sale of the business in part or in whole, we cannot continue trading all the stores indefinitely in an administration process.

"Regrettably, therefore, we are announcing store closures that will result in a number of redundancies. We will be keeping staff informed of further developments in the coming weeks in what is a difficult time for all those involved."