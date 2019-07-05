Recycling centre blaze sends huge plume of smoke into the skies above Northamptonshire

A huge plume of smoke can be seen across Northamptonshire as a fire rages at a recycling centre.

Six fire engines are tackling the fire at Cawleys waste recycling centre in Nielson Road on Finedon Road Industrial Estate after being called at around 2.55pm.

Residents in the area are advised to keep their windows and doors closed while motorists should avoid the area at this time, the fire service tweeted.

A Cawley's spokesman said they are 'deeply concerned about the fire, adding: "We can confirm there is a fire which started this afternoon at our depot in Wellingborough.

"There's a transport team and a recycling team based there.

"Everybody is safe, nobody is hurt, but we do not know how the fire started at this stage but the fire service is in attendance."

The smoke caused by the fire at the Wellingborough recycling centre. Photo: Tom Whitney/Twitter

More to follow.