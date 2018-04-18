Record £1.3 million donated to 503 Northamptonshire projects in under one year

Northamptonshire Community Foundation has awarded over £1 million to hundreds of charities, projects and individuals in this county, in their biggest cash giveaway year.

Bosses at the foundation say that funding has been crucial in supporting the county’s much-needed community projects, which includes those tackling poverty, domestic violence, social isolation and unemployment.

Live at Home, a community project helping older people to maintain their independence has received £3,000 from the Briggs and Forrester Foundation Fund to continue to run their much-loved lunch clubs and other services that help to support the older community in Northamptonshire.

Q Space was awarded £5,000 from the #iwill fund with match funding from The Wilson Foundation. The funding has enabled the group to create a support group, which provides opportunities for LGBTQ youngsters to campaign on issues important to the group.

Grants of up to £1.3 million have been awarded to 503 projects this financial year, between

Victoria Miles DL chief executive of the NCF said: “We are so very blessed with generous donors who continue to give to the community foundation, enabling us to support our mainly volunteer-led groups, providing essential help to those most in need.

"This year some of our major fund holders have given more from their endowment funds as other funding streams were cut from statutory bodies during the year.

"I’d like to take this opportunity to thank them for their invaluable support. Endowment building is a key strategy of a Community Foundation, it provides sustainability and funds for problems and challenges our communities face now and in the years to come.”

Also, in receipt of a grant was the Northampton Bangladeshi Association, who received £5,000 from the Northampton Queen’s Institute Relief Fund to run their Ladies be Healthy class for members of BME groups and the wider community in Northampton.

Sport4Fitness CIC received a £1,000 cash boost from the Northamptonshire Federation of Disability Sport Fund to continue to run their Multi-Sports club which offers a variety of sporting activities for all disabilities and Avon UK gave £2, 760 from their fund for women and girls to Breast Friends Northampton to support their wellbeing activities for people living with breast cancer.