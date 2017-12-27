Raising a glass at new village pub in Long Buckby

Staff and punters are raising a glass at a brand new pub opened in Long Buckby.

The Badgers Arms, described by the landlords as a “little gem” has recently opened its doors to the public.

Situated on the High Street, The Badgers Arms is set over two floors and specialises in local real ale, craft cider and gin.

The landlords of The Badgers Arms, Jeff Harrison and Ali Gage, wanted to create a pub and social hub that they would want to go to.

“We have tried to source all our beers and ciders from a 30 -mile radius of the village, even our gin,” said Ali.

“The Badgers Arms has five beers on at any one time and a great list of ciders.”

She said the gin selection was very impressive.

Ali said the pub has a cosy, homely feel which is ideal to unwind in.

She added: “The main bar is upstairs with two cosy rooms, while downstairs there is a great little snug.

“For those customers who find stairs difficult, a bell is provided in the snug and we are very happy to come down to serve you.

“There are no music or gaming machines so customers sit and chat whilst being watched by Brock, a magnificent stuffed badger which takes pride of place in the upstairs lounge. We don’t allow children under the age of 14 in the pub, which makes this a place for adults to unwind.”

Well behaved dogs are welcome if they are kept on a lead.

The pub is open five days a week, Tuesday to Friday 4pm till 10pm and Saturday 2pm till 10pm. Closed on Sunday and Monday.