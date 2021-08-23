Queuing traffic on motorway near Northampton after collision involving lorry and a car

A collision has taken place on the M1 southbound.

A lane has been closed on the M1 southbound after a collision involving a lorry and a car.

The road traffic collision took place earlier this afternoon (August 23) and there is currently queuing traffic as a result of the lane closure at J15 A45 (Northampton).

There is also congestion leading up to J16 (Daventry) and there are currently delays of around 30 minutes.