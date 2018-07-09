Question Time-style debate on future of local government to be held in Daventry

Daventry MP Chris Heaton-Harris will speak at a debate on the future of local government in Northamptonshire held in the town.

The conference, organised and chaired by Abigail Campbell, will be at the iCon Centre in Eastern Way next Saturday (July 14) from 6pm-8pm.

Discussions will centre around the likelihood that Daventry, South Northamptonshire and Northamptonshire County Council will become a single unitary authority.

This likely outcome has come about due to the county council's financial failures, uncovered in a Government Best Value Inspection earlier this year.

This special Question Time event will be an opportunity for members of the public to ask questions, express their views and raise concerns.

Speaking alongside Mr Heaton-Harris will be Labour district councillor Ken Ritchie and professor of local politics at Leicester's De Montfort University Colin Copus.

If you would like to ask a question, please email it to abigailathome@gmail.com by 7pm on Friday, July 12.

Doors open at 6pm, the event will run from 6.30pm to 8pm, and refreshments will be served for a short while afterwards to allow further discussion.