Public art brightens up Daventry estate

Two pieces of public art have been brightening up a Daventry housing estate after their recent installation.

Wendy Briggs worked with the Middlemore Residents’ Association and other members of the community to come up with the designs.

The ‘Rain Tree’ off Farnborough Drive near the entrance to the estate features ‘droplets’ of fused glass suspended on steel cables from a framework surrounding newly-planted tree.

An interactive Sundial has also been installed off the footpath between Farnborough Drive and the reservoir. The dial consists of a ring of stones and solar-powered lights, with people invited to stand in the middle in order to cast a shadow.

Councillor Alan Hills, Portfolio Holder for Community, Culture and Leisure on Daventry District Council, said: “I would like to congratulate Wendy and everyone else who got involved in this project for working together to create two wonderful pieces of art that can be enjoyed and cherished for years to come.

“Art can split opinions, so we were very keen to involve the community at all stages of the process. Wendy has been very successful in this and we’ve been very pleased with the response from local people, who have played a big part in creating something we can all be proud of.”

Children were also involved in the creative process, helping with the designs on the hundreds of glass droplets that hang from the Rain Tree.

The project was funded by three of the housing developers who built Middlemore, as part of their planning obligations, and was overseen by Daventry District Council.

The money provided could only be spent on a piece of public art.

The pieces of art are now largely complete, though there is still some completion work required at the base of the Rain Tree, and interpretation boards will be installed at both sites.